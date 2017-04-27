NBCC (India) hits record high

NBCC, the state-owned construction company, on September 19 last year had been nominated by the government as the land management agency (LMA) to dispose-off the land/immovable assets of the sick CPSEs.
Accordingly NBCC has initiated the process and advertisement to this effect," the company said in a BSE filing.
In past one month, the stock outperformed the market by gaining 16% as compared to 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 10:02 am; it was up 2.6% at Rs 199 against 0.18% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 1.69 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU