The stock was down 3.5% to Rs 215, falling 6% from intra-day high on the BSE on back of heavy volumes.

NBBC (India) was trading lower by 3.5% to Rs 215, falling 6% from intra-day high on the BSE on the back of heavy volumes.



The stock moved higher by 3% to Rs 230 after the state-owned company said that the board will meet on January 04, 2017 to consider the issue of bonus shares. It hit an intra-day low of Rs 216 before the announcements.



The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 2.22 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 03:15 pm.