NCDEX, CDSL planning July launch for commodity repositories

Repositories in the commodities business are set to start operations in July, if everything goes according to plan.

This is expected to give a boost to trading in electronic warehouse receipts and financing against commodities.

The Warehouse Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) has licensed two players to launch repositories, which will record the way depositories function for equities and other financial instruments. The only difference in financial securities and commodity is that commodities retail in physical form but storage and transfers are recorded by repositories.

Both the licensee, the agri-centric commodity exchange National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), and BSE-owned Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL), are working on meeting the July target.

According to the original timeline, repositories are supposed to start work on July 1. Initially, depositories will work for only agri-commodities.

The has laid down interim milestones and both repositories are in the process of meeting them. These milestones are process, net worth, regulations, bylaws, technology, inter-repository connectivity, etc.

Samir Shah, managing director and chief executive officer, NCDEX, said: “We are confident we can be ready by July 1 but there are many milestones to reach and work is going on at full speed.”

A source also said it was geared up to launch the repository in July.

However, simultaneously, the is required to be ready and that's also in process, according to the source. From the repositories’ point of view, once technology, bylaws, etc are prepared, they have to start enrolling repository participants and warehouses. Warehouses will be registered with the and they have to pay fees to the regulator. However, Shah said, “The registration of members, warehouses etc will start after repositories receive commencement of business certificate.”

The biggest attraction for the repository business is the pledge of goods for funding, trading in warehouse receipts, and delivery-based trade on the futures exchange. However, delivery-based trades on futures exchanges are not big and collateral financing and pledging commodities will bring revenues.

Setting up a repository is a two-step process. According to a source, “The first step was in December last year when the initial licence was issued by the and second step is when all the technology and other milestones like bylaws will be put in place. After this, will audit and then give commencement of business certificate.”