NCL Industries soars over 15% on robust Q3 results

soared 19% to Rs 158, also its fresh 52-week high on the BSE, after the company reported three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 18.83 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3FY17), on back of strong realisation.



The & products maker had reported profit of Rs 6.17 crore in the same quarter year ago.



Total income from operations during the quarter under review increased by 50% to Rs 241 crore against Rs 162 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.



EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved to 16.7 in Q3FY17 from 16.3% in Q3FY16.



At 11:03 am; the stock was up 17% to Rs 155 as compared to 0.06% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped eight-fold with a combined 1.78 million shares exchanging hands on the NSE and BSE so far.