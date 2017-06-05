NDTV tanks nearly 4% as CBI raids its founder Prannoy Roy

-
ALSO READWe will not succumb, says NDTV in a statement after CBI raids Prannoy Roy NDTV to bring down curtains on NDTV Profit Why the street is positive on ICICI Bank NDTV post Q4 profit Rs 5 cr against Rs 1 cr loss a year ago SC warns Sahara's Subrata Roy: Pay Rs 1,500 cr by June 15, or go to jail
-
Meanwhile, NDTV plans to take its business news channel, NDTV Profit, off air from today. NDTV Profit’s trading hours business programming has been transferred from Profit and will now feature as regular business and finance segments on NDTV 24x7, while Prime will continue as a channel, says the company’s website. CLICK HERE FOR MORE
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU