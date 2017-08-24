JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Rahul Bajaj's sister gives up 'promoter' tag at Bajaj Auto
Business Standard

New criteria may trigger Nifty churn

The move could see passive funds chasing the new entrants

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse
Photo: Shutterstock

Bajaj Finance and UPL could replace ACC and Tata Power in the benchmark Nifty50 index following the change in guidelines for the computation of the index. 

Earlier this week, India Index Services & Products (IISL) made key changes to the guidelines governing composition and maintenance of indices.

The index provider said companies with free-float market capitalisation (m-cap) of 1.5 times (as against the earlier requirement of two times), the free-float m-cap of the smallest constituent can be included in the respective index.

Domestic brokerage Edelweiss, in a note, said this could result in Bajaj Finance and UPL being part of the Nifty index. “We expect index changes to be announced in a week’s time. And, the same to be effective from September 29,” the note said.

In another note, IDFC Securities said Bajaj Finance, UPL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) could replace ACC, Tata Power and Bank of Baroda. The move could see passive funds chasing the new entrants. 

IISL also reduced the time period required for a company to be included in the index after an initial public offering, to three months, from the earlier six months.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements