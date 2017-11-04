New India Assurance's mega IPO gets lukewarm response

The Rs 9,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Company received a lukewarm response from investors, with the shares meant for retail and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) remaining undersubscribed.

The general insurer’s maiden offer garnered just 1.2 times The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 2.4 times, while that of retail and HNI received only 12 per cent and 11 per cent subscription, respectively.

Within the QIB category, bulk of the bids came from state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Investment banking sources said placed bids through multiple brokers, between Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 9,000 crore. Total demand from overseas was worth less than Rs 100 crore. placed bids worth Rs 230 crore. Retail investors, who were being offered a discount of Rs 30 per share on the issue price, placed bids to the tune of Rs 360 crore.

Industry observers said this was one of the weakest responses for a public sector undertaking Last month, General Insurance Corporation of India’s (GIC Re’s) Rs 11,300-crore offer had seen a slightly better response, as its offering was subscribed 1.4 times. It saw close to 650,000 applications. In comparison, New India received only 137,000 applications.

“ turned wary after got listed at a discount. Also, most brokerages had termed the New India expensive, with limited scope for listing day gains. This resulted in the lukewarm response,” said an investment banker.

The price band for the New India was Rs 770-800 per share, valuing the country’s largest general insurer at Rs 63,448-65,920 crore. “At the higher end of the band, the issue is priced at 5.2 times its FY17 book value, and at 1.8 times its book value (including fair value change account). It appears expensive, considering a mere 6.8 per cent return on equity (RoE), an operating loss of Rs 901 crore and a declining net profit,” Centrum Broking had said in a note to clients, asking them to ‘avoid’ the

had assigned a ‘neutral’ rating to the IPO, citing subdued RoE, inconsistent profit growth and a higher combined ratio of the insurer.

Even the unofficial grey market activity suggested the stock would be available at a cheaper price after listing.