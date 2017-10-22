New listings absorb a tenth of mutual fund flows this year

One out of every Rs 10 invested by equity mutual funds this year has gone into companies that have launched their initial public offerings (IPO) in 2017. In the first nine months of calendar year 2017, fund managers have made a net investment of Rs 89,000 crore, of which Rs 11,300 crore were in newly listed companies. While a large portion of the investment has been made at the IPO stage, fund managers have also added more shares to their portfolios after the listing. In the first nine months of the year, a little over Rs 30,000 crore was raised by ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?