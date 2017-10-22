New listings absorb a tenth of mutual fund flows this year

One out of every Rs 10 invested by equity mutual funds this year has gone into companies that have launched their initial public offerings (IPO) in 2017. In the first nine months of calendar year 2017, fund managers have made a net investment of Rs 89,000 crore, of which Rs 11,300 crore were in newly listed companies. While a large portion of the investment has been made at the IPO stage, fund managers have also added more shares to their portfolios after the listing. In the first nine months of the year, a little over Rs 30,000 crore was raised by ...