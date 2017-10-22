JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOs » News

NIA's Rs 10,000-cr IPO to hit market in first week of November
Business Standard

New listings absorb a tenth of mutual fund flows this year

In the first nine months of CY2017, fund managers made net investments of Rs 89,000 crore in equities, of which Rs 11,300 crore was in recent listings

Chandan Kishore Kant  |  Mumbai 

One out of every Rs 10 invested by equity mutual funds this year has gone into companies that have launched their initial public offerings (IPO) in 2017.  In the first nine months of calendar year 2017, fund managers have made a net investment of Rs 89,000 crore, of which Rs 11,300 crore were in newly listed companies.  While a large portion of the investment has been made at the IPO stage, fund managers have also added more shares to their portfolios after the listing.  In the first nine months of the year, a little over Rs 30,000 crore was raised by ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
First Published: Sun, October 22 2017. 21:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements