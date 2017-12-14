New products, volume boost Godrej Consumer

The Godrej Consumer Products stock has been on an upward trend over the past month on expectations that product launches in the Indian business, coupled with improving performance in key markets of Indonesia and Africa, should reflect on its financials.

The Indian business accounts for over a half of the consolidated revenues, while Africa accounts for about 45 per cent of the international business. The company, which had refrained from launching products due to uncertainty and muted business environment, has lined up multiple launches in the India business in the household ...