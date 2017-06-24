TRENDING ON BS
Multiple long-term triggers for PI Industries
Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi scores big in first 100 days

Under his leadership, Sebi has passed several orders that have been pending for more than a decade

Shrimi Choudhary  |  Mumbai 

From new fundraising instruments like municipal bonds and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to passing orders in long-pending matters like the Reliance Industries 'unlawful gain's case, Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made some right moves in his first 100 days in office. He took charge from predecessor U K Sinha on March 1. The senior bureaucrat couldn't have entered the stock market fray at a more opportune time, with shares climbing to record highs, investor flows into mutual funds at new levels and buoyancy in

From new fund raising instruments like municipal bonds and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to passing orders in long-pending matters like the Reliance Industries 'unlawful gain's case, Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made some right moves in his first 100 days in office.He took charge from predecessor U K Sinha on March 1. The senior bureaucrat couldn't have entered the stock market fray at a more opportune time, with shares climbing to record highs, investor flows into mutual funds at new levels and buoyancy in the Initial Public Offer market. In less than a month, Sebi had barred Reliance Industries from accessing the derivatives market and asked the Mukesh Ambani-led entity to disgorge Rs 447 crore (with 12 per cent interest for 10 years) it was deemed to have made unlawfully. (The company has challenged Sebi's order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal).Another step was tightening of the participatory notes (p-notes) framework.
From new fundraising instruments like municipal bonds and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to passing orders in long-pending matters like the Reliance Industries 'unlawful gain's case, Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made some right moves in his first 100 days in office. He took charge from predecessor U K Sinha on March 1. The senior bureaucrat couldn't have entered the stock market fray at a more opportune time, with shares climbing to record highs, investor flows into mutual funds at new levels and buoyancy in

