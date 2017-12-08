Bond issue: NHAI may offer higher interest to physically challenged, women

The (NHAI) may offer higher interest rate to physically challenged in its next bond issue, according to the Times of India.

Senior citizens, ex-servicemen, women and widowers could also be among the class of retail investors who will get the benefit.

The report claims that is planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore for the programme over the next three months.

The government had in October approved a mega plan to build 83,677 km of highways over the next five years at a cost of about Rs 7 lakh crore under the programme.

The ToI cited officials saying that the proposal has been discussed with representatives from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Roads and Highways.