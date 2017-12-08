Bond issue: NHAI may offer higher interest to physically challenged, women
The report claims that NHAI is planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore for the Bharatmala programme
BS Web Team Last Updated at December 8, 2017 13:35 IST
http://mybs.in/2Ub5teD
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU