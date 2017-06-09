TRENDING ON BS
NHPC hits 52-week high, SJVN up 9% on reports of government bailout

SJVN soared 9% to Rs 35.15, while NHPC surged 8% to Rs 34.05 on BSE in early morning trade

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of state-owned electric utilities companies such as NHPC and SJVN rallied more than 5% each in early morning trade on reports that the government has decided to provide a Rs 16,000-crore bailout package to the hydropower sector, drowning under a spate of stalled and stressed projects.

“This package includes a 4% interest subvention to projects with total capacity of 11,639 Mw and the creation of a Hydro Power Development Fund. The fund would be financed with either coal cess, or from the National Clean Energy Fund or the pool for the Development of North Eastern Region (DONER),” the Business Standard report suggests. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.


NHPC surged 8% to Rs 34.05, also its 52-week high on the BSE. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 8.1 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 09:30 am.

SJVN soared 9% to Rs 35.15 on BSE in early morning trade on back of an over two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 1.17 million shares changed hands on the counter on both the exchanges so far.

