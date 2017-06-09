NHPC hits 52-week high, SJVN up 9% on reports of government bailout

soared 9% to Rs 35.15 on BSE in early morning trade on back of an over two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 1.17 million shares changed hands on the counter on both the exchanges so far. Shares of state-owned electric utilities companies such as and rallied more than 5% each in early morning trade on reports that the government has decided to provide a Rs 16,000-crore bailout package to the hydropower sector, drowning under a spate of stalled and stressed projects.“This package includes a 4% interest subvention to projects with total capacity of 11,639 Mw and the creation of a Power Development Fund. The fund would be financed with either coal cess, or from the National Clean Energy Fund or the pool for the Development of North Eastern Region (DONER),” the Business Standard report suggests. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT. surged 8% to Rs 34.05, also its 52-week high on the BSE. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 8.1 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 09:30 am.soared 9% to Rs 35.15 on BSE in early morning trade on back of an over two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 1.17 million shares changed hands on the counter on both the exchanges so far.



SI Reporter