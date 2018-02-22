Nifty 10,075 last reliable support for market, long-term trend yet bullish

The trading pattern remains volatile. But, nervousness may be easing off as the market adjusts to the Punjab National Bank scam. The global trading pattern has been less volatile this week.

However, India had its worst settlement in a while with the Nifty losing over 6.2 per cent going into settlement day. It's still too early to judge if this is a big trend reversal, or an intermediate correction. The Nifty is down seven per cent from the all-time high of 11,170, recorded in late January. Of the three segments of players - Domestic institutions (DIs), retail investors ...