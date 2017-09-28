Nifty 50 will continue to symbolise India's growth story: NSE CEO Limaye

-
-
With the NSE benchmark index closing above the 10,000 mark for the first time in history, its chief Vikram Limaye on Thursday said Nifty 50 will continue to symbolise India's growth story across the world.
After hitting a fresh intra-day life high of 10,025.95, the 50-share NSE index ended at a new peak of 10,020.65, up 56.10 points, or 0.56 per cent, surpassing its last closing record of 9,966.40 hit on July 24.
Speaking at the bell-ringing ceremony in Mumbai to celebrate Nifty 50 closing beyond 10,000 points, Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said, "Over the years, Nifty 50 has become a coveted global brand. I am confident that with the support of all the stakeholders, Nifty 50 will continue to symbolise India's growth story across the world."
"I am optimistic about the country's medium to long term growth prospects. Political and macro-economic stability are two important ingredients for any investor and on both these counts, India is doing exceedingly well," he said.
There is no reason why India should not attract investment from across the world and domestically, he said, adding that in the near term however fundamentals need to catch up.
The NSE benchmark made history breaching the 10,000 level for the first time yesterday but profit-booking dragged the gauge down by 1.85 points, or 0.02 per cent, to finally settle at 9,964.55.
