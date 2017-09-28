Nifty 50 will continue to symbolise India's growth story: NSE CEO Limaye

With the benchmark index closing above the 10,000 mark for the first time in history, its chief on Thursday said 50 will continue to symbolise India's story across the world.



After hitting a fresh intra-day life high of 10,025.95, the 50-share index ended at a new peak of 10,020.65, up 56.10 points, or 0.56 per cent, surpassing its last closing record of 9,966.40 hit on July 24.



Speaking at the bell-ringing ceremony in to celebrate 50 closing beyond 10,000 points, Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, said, "Over the years, 50 has become a coveted global brand. I am confident that with the support of all the stakeholders, 50 will continue to symbolise India's story across the world.""I am optimistic about the country's medium to long term prospects. Political and macro-economic stability are two important ingredients for any investor and on both these counts, is doing exceedingly well," he said.There is no reason why should not attract investment from across the world and domestically, he said, adding that in the near term however fundamentals need to catch up.The benchmark made history breaching the 10,000 level for the first time yesterday but profit-booking dragged the gauge down by 1.85 points, or 0.02 per cent, to finally settle at 9,964.55.