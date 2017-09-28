Nifty 9,675 is a critical support level

The sharp downtrend in the past five sessions has led to nervousness. The market moved above 10,175 to generate a new all time high on Tuesday September 19. It has now reacted to test support at 9,718, just before the settlement session. The support at 9,675-9,700 is critical. If that is broken, we will see a pattern of higher highs followed by lower lows. That could indicate a deep downtrend. The projections on the new high indicated that 10,275 was possible. The failure to hit that projection followed by the breakdown below 9,975 implies that this could be a big downtrend. ...