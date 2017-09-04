Nifty 9,685 and 10,137 are crucial levels to watch

The market has range traded for the past few sessions remaining in a narrow range despite geopolitical scares caused by North Korea's nuclear test and despite poor GDP numbers. The index has stayed above the recent low of 9,685 (August 11). But, it has not been able to break out above resistance between 9,925 and 9,975. A move beyond those limits could mean a test of support at 9,450-9,500 or a target of 10,200 (a new high). There's been alternating sessions of gain and loss. The VIX had eased down before Monday but it has spiked again. The advance-decline ratio ...