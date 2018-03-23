Nifty drops to lowest since October, ends below 10,000 on trade war fears

-
Indian shares fell over 1 percent on Friday, with the broader NSE index closing below the 10,000 level for the first time since October, after heated rhetoric between the United States and China over import tariffs sparked fears of a global trade war.
The NSE Nifty closed 1.15 percent lower at 9,998.05, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 1.24 percent at 32,596.54.
The Nifty posted its lowest close since Oct. 11, closing 1.9 percent lower for the week. The Sensex posted its lowest close since Oct. 23, declining 1.8 percent this week.
Banking stocks were the biggest losers, with HDFC Bank Ltd shedding 1.4 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd ending 2.7 percent lower.
