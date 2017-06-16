Nifty ends below 9,600, down almost 1% for the week; Nifty IT slips 0.8%

Pharma was the top losing index amid worries about their earnings outlook with Lupin down over 4%

Benchmark indices swung between gains and losses on Friday to end the day flat amid lack of global as well as domestic cues. Nifty50 settled the week 0.8% lower, its first weekly loss in six weeks, breaking its longest gaining streak since late 2014 while ended the week 0.6% lower.



Gains were capped by a sharp correction in pharma and on worries over their earnings outlook while ITC, Tata Motors continued to support the market.



The S&P BSE settled at 31,056, down 19 points, while the broader Nifty50 ended at 9,588, up 10 points.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE Smallcap pared gains to finish 0.1% higher after rising 0.5% to hit its record high, while the S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.2%.



Buzzing Stocks



Pharma was the top losing index amid worries about their earnings outlook because of pricing pressures in the United States, down 1.8%. was the biggest laggard od the index, down over 4% followed by 4% Divi’s Lab, Cadila Healthcare, and Cipla.



Banking stocks made a comeback after consolidating in the past few sessions and the Bank index gaining 0.5%. PSU Bank index ended lower in three of the last four sessions.



Reliance Industries pared losses to trade in positive on BSE after the company announced that BP, world's leading integrated oil and gas companies and the company will progress and expand partnership.



IT shares fell on worries over outlook at a time when US President Donald Trump is contemplating tougher visa actions in a key market for software services exporters. IT index settled 0.7% lower to end the week over 2% down becoming the second biggest sectoral loser on the index.



fell over 1% after Sandeep Dadlani, the head of Americas and global head of manufacturing and retail resigned from the company, in a setback for chief executive Vishal Sikka.



Ipca Laboratories tanked 15% to Rs 437 on BSE in intra-day trade after the company said the US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) has refused admission to all drugs made at the company's Pithampur and Silvassa facility. The stock is currently trading near to its 52-week low of Rs 435 touched on June 24, 2016. The stock ended 7.5% lower.



Global Markets



Asian stocks steadied on Friday, taking in stride the resumption of the U.S. technology rout overnight, and European also rebound after Greece gets credit lifeline.



Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.7%, narrowing its loss for the week to 0.3% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped about 0.1%, on track to end the week down 0.85%.



