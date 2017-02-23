Nifty hits 52-week high as telecom index gains over 3%

-
Benchmark indices extended gains with Nifty50 hitting a fresh 52-week high of 8,970.05 for the first time since September 2016 led by telecom index as Bharti Airtel hit an 18-month high on its plan to buy Telenor India.
Heading for a fifth consecutive week of gains, the street remained volatile ahead of expiry of futures & options contracts for the month of February.
Globally, Asian stocks steadied on Thursday after earlier losses, aided by a weaker dollar as markets studied Federal Reserve meeting minutes that indicated both readiness and caution over raising interest rates.
At 1:44 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 28,995, up 130 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,969, up 42 points.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices mirrored the gains in frontline indices and rose 0.5% each.
Around 1,326 shares advanced against 1,271 declining shares on the BSE.
Telecom was the leading sectoral gainer, up over 3% today on the back consolidation in sector. Bharti Airtel pared gains but was still trading 3.6% higher, after the stock touched its upper circuit, surging over 11% on acquisition of Telenor India. Idea Cellular also jumped over 7% while RCom was up over 5%.
Meanwhile, IT stocks recovered, with the BSE IT rising 1.7% after having shed 1.6% a day earlier. TCS, Infosys, Wipro were among the top gainers on BSE Sensex, up 2.2%, 2% and 1.9% respectively.
