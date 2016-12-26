Nifty hits 7- month low; metal, realty, pharma stocks drag

Broader markets under-performed as midcap fell 1.80% while Smallcap was trading 1.55% lower

Benchmark indices continued to trade under pressure as investors worry that government may impose long-term capital gains tax.



The NSE fell about 1% on Monday to a seven-month low weighed by metal, realty, pharma, banking and auto stocks.



At 1:30 pm, the S&P BSE was trading at 25,918, down 123 points, while Nifty50 was ruling at 7,939, down 47 points. Broader under-performed benchmark indices as BSE fell 1.80% while BSE was trading 1.55% lower.



PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people in financial must make a "fair contribution" to nation building, comments that were seen as setting up the prospect of higher taxes for investors.



However, Finance Minister clarified on Sunday that the government did not plan to impose long-term capital gains tax, though that was not enough to prevent selling on Monday.



About 1,905 shares declined against 500 advancing shares on the BSE.



Sectors and Stocks



All sectors were trading in red in the equity indices dragged most by metal, realty, pharma and oil & gas stocks.



Cipla, Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, and M&M were the top losers while HUL was the top gainer.



Banking stocks fell, with Bank of Baroda and PNB among the biggest contributors to the decline.



The NSE Bank index fell as much as 1.55% to its lowest since June 29.



Consumer and material stocks also dragged down the indexes with the Metal index shedding as much as 2.80% to its lowest in over a month.



Global markets



Asian were trading mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.84% to 3,279 on Monday morning, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.09% to 19,412. Major global remained shut on account of Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.



On Friday, Wall Street ended the week on a positive note as investors doubled down on a rally fuelled by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will boost economic growth.



The Dow Jones advanced 14.86 points, or 0.07%, to close at 19,933.74. The S&P500 rose 2.75 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 2,263.71. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.27 points, or 0.28%, to finish at 5,462.69.



