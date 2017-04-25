Nifty hits 9,300 for the first time ever, Sensex rallies over 250 points

Nifty50 rose to an all-time high of 9,299 earlier in the day, surpassing previous peak on April 5

Nifty50 rose to an all-time high of 9,299 earlier in the day, surpassing previous peak on April 5

Benchmark indices extended gains in the afternoon deals with hitting 9,300-mark for the first time ever following positive global cues after a centrist victory in the first round of the French presidential election.



Sentiment was also bolstered by a string of optimistic quarterly results including from Industries which were announced yesterday post market hours.



At 2:26 pm, the S&P BSE was trading at 29,919 up 263 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,292 up 74 points. Nifty50 rose to an all-time high of 9,299 earlier in the day, surpassing the previous peak on April 5.



In the broader market, BSE gained 0.9% while BSE was up 0.6%. The and indices also hit fresh high following the trend.



The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened to as much as 64.2750 per dollar, its highest since April 13, compared with its close at 64.44 on Monday.



Bank also hit record high, crossing the 22,000 mark led by gains in Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank



Industries climbed as much as 3.6% to its highest since May 2008, making it the biggest gainer on the NSE index, after the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate on Monday posted a 12.8% rise in fourth-quarter profit, beating expectations.



Telecom and energy stocks were among the top gainers on the BSE index. Bharti Airtel rose over 3% while BPCL, IOC advanced 2.8% each



Among other gainers, Housing Finance touched 52-week high of Rs 1042.70, up 3.6%, after reporting a 24% increase in March-quarter consolidated profit.



jumped as much as 9.7% to a record high after the biopharmaceutical company said it was considering bonus share issue.



ACC, however, dropped more than 1%, having gained 7.5% in the previous session on the back of better-than-expected quarterly profit.



Pranati Deva