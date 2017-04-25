TRENDING ON BS
Indian Bank hits lifetime high on strong Q4 results
Nifty hits 9,300 for the first time ever, Sensex rallies over 250 points

Nifty50 rose to an all-time high of 9,299 earlier in the day, surpassing previous peak on April 5

Pranati Deva  |  New Delhi 

Benchmark indices extended gains in the afternoon deals with Nifty hitting 9,300-mark for the first time ever following positive global cues after a centrist victory in the first round of the French presidential election.
 
Sentiment was also bolstered by a string of optimistic quarterly results including from Reliance Industries which were announced yesterday post market hours.


 
At 2:26 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 29,919 up 263 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,292 up 74 points. Nifty50 rose to an all-time high of 9,299 earlier in the day, surpassing the previous peak on April 5.
 
In the broader market, BSE Midcap gained 0.9% while BSE Smallcap was up 0.6%. The Midcap and Smallcap indices also hit fresh high following the trend.
 
The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened to as much as 64.2750 per dollar, its highest since April 13, compared with its close at 64.44 on Monday.

Nifty Bank also hit record high, crossing the 22,000 mark led by gains in Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank
 
Reliance Industries climbed as much as 3.6% to its highest since May 2008, making it the biggest gainer on the NSE index, after the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate on Monday posted a 12.8% rise in fourth-quarter profit, beating expectations.
 
Telecom and energy stocks were among the top gainers on the BSE index. Bharti Airtel rose over 3% while BPCL, IOC advanced 2.8% each
 
Among other gainers, Indiabulls Housing Finance touched 52-week high of Rs 1042.70, up 3.6%, after reporting a 24% increase in March-quarter consolidated profit.
 
Biocon jumped as much as 9.7% to a record high after the biopharmaceutical company said it was considering bonus share issue.
 
ACC, however, dropped more than 1%, having gained 7.5% in the previous session on the back of better-than-expected quarterly profit.

