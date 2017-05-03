Nifty is expected to have target of 9,550 levels in short term: Devang Shah

Nifty outlook and stock picks from Devang Shah for today's session

Nifty outlook and stock picks from Devang Shah for today's session

NIFTY

CLOSE- 9,313.80 (02.05.17)



Market managed to found support particularly on main indices NIFTY/SENSEX at lower end of range near recent lows & closed weekly in positive territory. It looks like possibility of END of TIME WISE short term consolidation in preceding last two weeks. It made a low of 9075 levels on & 29241 levels on Sensex last week. After holding these supports, it started to extend further on upside as expected. All the other indices also closed weekly in positive territory. One should expect market to trend towards higher levels targets till it reverses.



Short term wave counts are differing but DOW THEORY is working well to RIDE this kind of extended rally as mentioned many times earlier in my weekly updates. One should Trail this rally till DOW THEORY supports holds. It can be beginning of wave-III or extended move is still going on as per short term wave counts daily chart but conclusively overall trend is still UP till it reverses in short term.



Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till trades above 9,075 levels and is expecting target of 9,550 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till trades above 8,327 levels and is expecting targets in the range of 10,300-10,700 levels in medium term.



BANK closed weekly in positive territory. It’s outperforming in short term. It’s also showing sign of extension in short term. 21,380 is strong support for bank in short term till it holds one can expect further higher level targets till 23,370-23,400 levels in short term. Both possibility of wave counts indicating bullish possibility in short term trend.



9000- 9500 levels in strong support & Resistance levels respectively on based on derivative option open interest data for current month series. Any kind of short term correction or consolidation is buying opportunity for medium to long term investor. One can expect higher levels targets in medium to long term.



Momentum indicators Daily KST & daily MACD both are in BUY supporting short term view. One should be stock specific & follow the trend with trail stop loss levels till it reverses from trading perspectives. Close below short term reversal levels will lead to possible sharp correction till 8,860 levels on & 28,700 levels on Sensex in short term.



Stock Picks:



-BUY

CLOSE - Rs 241.90

TARGET – Rs 258



closed the week in a positive territory. It looks like end of short term correction. Its Daily momentum indicators are in BUY. Risk reward is favourable to BUY at current levels. One can BUY with a stop loss of Rs-230 for the target of 258 levels in short term.



M&M- BUY

CLOSE- Rs 1,342.35

TARGET – Rs 1,390-1450



closed the week in a positive territory. It’s outperforming in short-term. It closed above 20-DMA. Risk reward is favourable to BUY at current levels. Its momentum indicators are in BUY. One can BUY with a stop loss of Rs 1290 for the target of Rs 1390-1450 levels in short-term.



-BUY

CLOSE- Rs 330

TARGET – Rs 345-360



closed daily in positive territory. It closed above 40 DMA. Risk reward is favourable to BUY at current levels. One can BUY with SL-315 for the target of 345-360 in short term.



- BUY

CLOSE – Rs 451

TARGET- Rs 475



closed weekly in negative territory. Its looks like end of short term correction. Its Daily momentum indicators are in BUY. Risk reward is favourable to BUY at current levels. One can BUY with SL-437 for the target of 475 in short term.



- BUY

CLOSE-Rs 466

TARGET – Rs 480-510



closed weekly in negative territory. It has broken out of short term consolidation on upside. Its momentum indicators are in BUY. Risk reward is favourable to BUY at current levels. One can BUY with SL-432 for the target of 482-510 in short term.



Disclaimer: Devang Shah is the author of www.trendtechno.com (Trade with Trend)

Consultant & Advisors in the world of Financial Market.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have a position in the scrip mentioned above; the views given above are the personal views of the analyst.



Devang Shah