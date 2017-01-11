Nifty Metal index hits 52-week high; Tata Steel, JSW Steel up over 3%

TRENDING ON BS
Shares of metal companies are in focus with the Nifty Metal and S&P BSE Metal index hitting their respective 52-week highs on Wednesday in intra-day trade after rally in steel stocks.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Coal India, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NMDC and Bhushan Steel from the metal index were up 2% to 6%.


At 10:09 am; Nifty Metal index and S&P BSE Metal Index were up 3% each as compared to less than 1% rise in the benchmark indices. Nifty Metal (2,922) and BSE Metal (11,097) hit their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade.

Shanghai steel futures jumped 7% to their highest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, supported by promises from China's top steelmaking province to further reduce production capacity, the Reuters report suggests. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

Meanwhile, JSW Steel October-December crude steel output rises 43% to 3.86 million tons over the previous year, while Tata Steel output climbs 24% year on year to 3.15 million tons.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
JSW STEEL 189.80 178.45 6.36
BHUSHAN STEEL 44.70 42.55 5.05
JINDAL STEEL 77.60 74.80 3.74
S A I L 54.80 52.85 3.69
TATA STEEL 446.80 431.90 3.45
NATL. ALUMINIUM 70.15 68.00 3.16
HINDALCO INDS. 169.30 164.40 2.98
COAL INDIA 308.50 300.60 2.63
NMDC 141.10 138.05 2.21
VEDANTA 236.75 232.60 1.78
HIND.ZINC 277.00 272.85 1.52
WELSPUN CORP 82.35 81.15 1.48
APL APOLLO 962.00 951.00 1.16
       
Nifty Metal 11087.00 10753.00 3.1
S&P BSE Metal 2920.20 2833.90 3.0
 
 

