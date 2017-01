Nifty Metal index hits 52-week high; Tata Steel, JSW Steel up over 3%

Shares of companies are in focus with the Nifty and S&P BSE index hitting their respective 52-week highs on Wednesday in intra-day trade after rally in steel stocks.JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Coal India, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NMDC and Bhushan Steel from the index were up 2% to 6%.At 10:09 am; Nifty index and S&P BSE Index were up 3% each as compared to less than 1% rise in the benchmark indices. Nifty (2,922) and BSE (11,097) hit their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade.Shanghai steel futures jumped 7% to their highest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, supported by promises from China's top steelmaking province to further reduce production capacity, the Reuters report suggests. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT Meanwhile, October-December crude steel output rises 43% to 3.86 million tons over the previous year, while output climbs 24% year on year to 3.15 million tons.