JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

LIC's premium grows 12% to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in April-Sept period
Business Standard

Nifty Metal index hits two-month low; Hindalco, Vedanta down 3%

In past one month, Nifty Metal index underperformed the market by falling 10.5% against 3.6% decline in Nifty 50 index

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Metals price to rise in 2017: World bank
.

Shares of metal companies were trading under pressure with the Nifty Metal index hitting its two-month low on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on weak base metal prices.

Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta dipped 3%, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel and Power, Tata Steel and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) down 2% on the NSE.

At 11:39 AM; the Nifty Metal index, the largest loser among the sectoral indices, was down 1.8% at 3,536 points as compared to 0.46% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The metal index hit an intra-day low of 3,535, its lowest level since October 3, 2017.

In past one month, Nifty Metal index has underperformed the market by falling 10.5% against 3.6% decline in the benchmark index. Hindalco Industries, Nalco, Vedanta, Moil, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc were down more than 11% during the period.

LMEX, a gauge of six metals traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.8% at 3,115 on Tuesday, closed at its lowest level since September 27, 2017. The index has fallen 5.3% in past seven trading sessions on LMEX.

Shanghai copper fell more than 3% on Wednesday, tracking a steep drop on the LME as investors wound in profits on concerns China could see a weaker first half of next year, the Reuters report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

According to Fitch Ratings, the steel demand in China will be slightly lower in 2018 from 2017 on slowing property construction but supply will drop more due to capacity rationalisation and the enforcement of more stringent environmental protection regulations on steelmakers.

For the Indian market, we expect demand growth of around 5% in 2018, driven by a sustained increase in government infrastructure spending, the rating agency said in latest report.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-MONTH BEFORE LOSS(%)
NATL. ALUMINIUM 76.90 94.55 -18.7
VEDANTA 278.70 338.90 -17.8
MOIL 220.55 261.50 -15.7
WELSPUN CORP 129.70 153.60 -15.6
HINDALCO INDS. 232.30 272.95 -14.9
HIND.COPPER 89.85 103.65 -13.3
HIND.ZINC 286.65 323.75 -11.5
S A I L 76.30 84.05 -9.2
JSW STEEL 244.05 268.00 -8.9
COAL INDIA 265.90 286.35 -7.1
TATA STEEL 663.00 706.80 -6.2

First Published: Wed, December 06 2017. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements