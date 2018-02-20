Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today

NIFTY VIEW The overall view is still corrective; however Nifty would very likely respect the previous low of 10275 levels to give a bounce up to 10430-10460 levels. The support for the day is seen at 10320 while resistance is seen at 10430. Market would witness volatility as we are approaching the expiry of FNO segment. BUY GODREJ INDS CMP: Rs 548.05 TARGET: Rs 590 STOP LOSS: Rs 525 The stock has corrected from the peak of 643 and bottom out at 532 levels and is consolidating at these levels currently. The level of 530 -535 appears to be a strong support base and we anticipate a bounce back from here on and can scale upto 580-585 levels.

The RSI has hit the oversold zone and is indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. With good volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 590 keeping a stop loss of 525.