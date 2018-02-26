Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today

NIFTY VIEW Nifty has its daily trend turned up after 5 days while weekly trend continues to be down. The monthly trend would very likely turn down below 10795. The bias hence remains sideways for this week having a range of 10320 & resistance of 10640. Tech sector continues to be in positive along with few Pharma stocks and consumer goods like Britannia. BUY ASHOK LEYLAND CMP: Rs 134.40 TARGET: Rs 146 STOPLOSS: Rs 128 The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking support at around 130 levels and is poised for an upward move with positive bias.

The RSI has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and we anticipate a further rise from here on with strength and potential to give a breakout above the previous peak of 139.50 levels. With consistent volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 146 keeping a stop loss of 128.