Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today

outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher: VIEW tanked during the last session and indicating some support at the 10,324 levels and we maintain that the level of 10,280 would be crucial which if broken can test the 10,120 mark in the coming days which is also where the 200 DMA lies. The support for the day is seen at 10,300 while the resistance is seen at 10,400. With some pullback recovery anticipated, we advise to maintain a cautious view. BAJAJ ELECTRICALS CMP: Rs 546.55 TARGET: Rs 600 STOP LOSS: Rs 515 The stock has been consolidating for quite some time at around 510 levels and now it has indicated a breakout above that range to signify strength and a positive bias has been maintained.

The RSI is on the rise so also is the MACD to provide more support to our view of a The stock is anticipated to rise further and can scale upto 600 levels in the coming days. With the volume activity consistent and improving, we recommend a in this stock for an upside target of 600 keeping a stop loss of 515.