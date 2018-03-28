Nifty outlook and top stock picks by Motilal Oswal Securities

outlook and top stock picks by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, MOSL: Outlook: index opened gap up, tested the support of 10141 zones and recovered towards 10200 zones.

However it got stuck in a range in second half of the trading session ahead of expiry and formed a Doji candle on the daily scale which implies indecisiveness in the market. Now it has to hold above 10141 to extend its bounce towards 10276 then 10333 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 10080 and 10050 zones. Stocks: ASIAN PAINTS Reco: BUY Last Close: Rs 1,131 Stop Loss: Rs 1,111 Target: Rs 1,166 Taken support at the lower band of the trading zones and respecting to its horizontal support trend line. BAJAJ FINANCE Reco: BUY Last Close: Rs 1,772 Stop Loss: Rs 1,730 Target: Rs 1,850 Surpassed its falling supply trend line and has been making higher top – higher bottom on lower degree chart SRTRANSFIN Reco: BUY Last Close: Rs 1,453 Stop Loss: Rs 1,420 Target: Rs 1,515 Taken support at its rising support trend line, formed a Bullish Belt Hold candle