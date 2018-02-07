Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by HDFC Securities

View: In last 7 sessions, has seen a total fall of 900 odd points, which 8% from the all-time high of 11,171 to 10,276. Technical setup for all global turned bearish in the last 7 sessions. Bearish momentum has gone up significantly with volatility Index, VIX reaching almost at 1 year high. Mid-cap and Small-cap indices have already seen a plunge of 14% and 19% respectively from their 1 month high. There are many large-cap stocks which have seen a healthy correction of more than 30% from the 3 month’s highs. So, at these levels, we should not rule out the possibility of the bounce back in few oversold stocks. has got strong support of its 200 DMA, which is currently placed at 10,000 odd levels, while resistance is placed at 10,700. Buy NMDC CMP: Rs 127.8 SL: Rs 121 Target: Rs 138 The stock price has witnessed a fall of 24% from its 1 month High. The stock looks oversold on the short term charts.

NMDC stock closed around strong support of its 200 DMA. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the monthly charts. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between Rs 128 and Rs 124, for the target of Rs 138, keeping a stop loss at Rs 121 on the closing basis.