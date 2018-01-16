JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

Vaishali Parekh  |  New Delhi 

Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today

NIFTY VIEW: Market continues to surge high with Nifty having its support level now elevated to 10,580, & Bank Nifty having its support at 25,700. Mid-cap sector has surely come in overbought on daily chart with RSI now making efforts to show signs of trend reversal whereby we maintain a cautious view & book profits. The support for the day is seen at 10,680 while resistance is seen at 10,780. BUY IDBI BANK CMP : 62.90 TARGET : 68 STOP LOSS : 60 The stock has more or less made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking good support at the 50 DMA and 200 DMA which lies at around 60 -61 levels. The positive candle now formed indicates a positive bias with the RSI showing a trend reversal to signal a buy and has made the chart look attractive for an upward move.

With the volume participation on the rise, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 68 keeping a stop loss of 60. BUY EXIDE INDS CMP : 232.10 TARGET : 245 STOP LOSS : 220 The stock has been on a good run and now it has given a breakout above the previous peak of 230 levels in the daily chart and has indicated a strong uptrend. The RSI has again indicated a trend reversal while also the MACD is on a positive bias anticipating a strong upside potential to rally. With good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in the stock for an upside target of 245 keeping a stop loss of 220. BUY LYKA LABS CMP : 73.25 TARGET : 82 STOP LOSS : 70 The stock has formed a series of higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and has been rising in a upward trend maintaining a positive bias. The positive candle formed now indicates a further rally with positive RSI and MACD also showing a positive trigger. With decent volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 82 keeping a stop loss of 70.

