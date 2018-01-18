Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today

NIFTY VIEW: Nifty creates history by scaling the 10,800 landmark for the first time and also the mid-cap and small-cap counters indicated good revival to make the trend intact. The support for the day is seen at 10,730 while resistance is seen at 10,850. BUY ITC LTD CMP : Rs 266.05 TARGET : Rs 285 STOP LOSS : Rs 255 The stock has given a positive candle moving above the 34WMA moving average indicating a positive bias to rise further with potential and strength. The stock has been consolidating for quite some time at around 265 levels and now we anticipate it to give a breakout above the previous peak of Rs 274 and scale further upward. With good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in the stock for an upside target of Rs 285 keeping a stop loss of Rs 255. BUY AUROBINDO PHARMA CMP : Rs 657.25 TARGET : Rs 720 STOP LOSS : Rs 630 The stock has a given a short correction from Rs 681 levels to bottom out at Rs 634 and now has shown a recovery to signify a positive bias with more ample space upside with potential and strength.

The chart looks attractive with the indicators indicating a trend reversal and we anticipate a bounce back to scale upto Rs 690 levels. With decent volume participation seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 720 keeping a stop loss of Rs 630.