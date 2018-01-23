Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today

-
NIFTY VIEW: Indices continue to make new high, however also the Volatility index is on rise with RSI on daily & weekly chart in overbought zone which surely calls for a word of caution. The support for the day is seen at 10900 while the resistance would be at 11020 levels. BUY CG POWER CMP: Rs 96.40 TARGET: Rs 106 STOPLOSS: Rs 90 The stock has been in an uptrend for the past 3-4 weeks and now has indicated more or less a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart to signify potential and strength to carry on the momentum still further in the coming days. The RSI has shown a steep rise to indicate a positive bias and with decent volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 106 keeping a stop loss of Rs 90. BUY RBL BANK CMP: Rs 530.65 TARGET: Rs 575 STOP LOSS: 515 The stock has corrected from the recent peak of Rs 550 to bottom out at around Rs 516-518 levels and is consolidating over there to gather potential and now with a positive candle pattern in the daily chart, a positive bias has been indicated and also a closing above the 200 DMA signify strength to rise further in the coming days.
With RSI showing a trend reversal and good volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 575 keeping a stop loss of Rs 515. BUY VA TECH WABAG CMP: Rs 638.10 TARGET: Rs 710 STOP LOSS: Rs 610The stock has been in a consolidation phase for quite some time hovering between the range of Rs 610 and Rs 632 and now has indicated a breakout above that range and also above the significant 200 DMA to show potential and strength to rise further with a positive bias. The indicators like RSI has been positive showing a trend reversal to signal a buy and also the MACD has shown a positive momentum to make the stock look attractive. With good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 710 keeping a stop loss of Rs 610. Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
