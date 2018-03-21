JUST IN
Business Standard

Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Vaishali Parekh 

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher: NIFTY VIEW Nifty after making a low of 10,049 gave a bounce up to 10,155 while Bank Nifty gave a bounce up to 24,355, however the selling pressure continues at higher level with advance-decline also being in negative market continues to be choppy & corrective. BUY SARDA ENERGY CMP : Rs 480 TARGET : Rs 535 STOP LOSS : Rs 440 The stock has made a bottom at around 400 levels and has made a good recovery. With RSI on the rise, the stock looks promising for un upside target of around 535 levels.

We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 440. BUY CHOLAMANDALAM FINANACE CMP : Rs 1,450 TARGET : Rs 1,550 STOP LOSS : Rs 1,350 The stock has produced a wonderful rally from low of 1205 and now it has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart also given a breakout above the previous peak of around 1490 levels. The stock look attractive with the RSI on the rise and also the MACD has indicated a trend reversal thus signaling a buy. With good volume throughout the year, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1550 keeping a stop loss of 1350. BUY BHARAT FINANACE CMP : Rs 1,073 TARGET : Rs 1,120 STOP LOSS : Rs 1,030 The stock has been consolidating for some time at around 1020 to 1080 levels and now it has given a spurt with a positive candle pattern accompanied with good volume. The RSI indicator has been on the rise, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1120 keeping a stop loss of 1030. Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Wed, March 21 2018. 08:10 IST

