Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today

outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher: VIEW has its daily trend down since 6 days & weekly down since 8 weeks, also RSI on daily chart in is getting in an oversold zone with nearing it’s crucial support of 9,800-9,700 levels, whereby it can be quite likely nearly bottoming out for a bounce back. Support for the week is seen at 9,750 while resistance is seen at 10,220. All sectors but for IT are once again in RED. BHUSHAN STEEL CMP : Rs 41.60 TARGET : Rs 49 STOP LOSS : Rs 36 The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 76 and has now bottomed out 37.50 levels to indicate a positive divergence with the RSI showing a trend reversal has signaled a The chart looks attractive with a positive bias maintained and also with the MACD indicating a trend reversal has improved the sentiment. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a in this stock for an upside target of 49 keeping a stop loss of 36. GUJ STATE PETRONET CMP : Rs 181.90 TARGET : Rs 204 STOP LOSS : Rs 170 The stock has witnessed a steep correction recently from the levels of around 210 and has bottomed out at 172 levels to indicate a recovery with potential to rise further in the coming days.

The chart pattern looks attractive and with the RSI indicating a trend reversal from the oversold zone, a signal has been triggered to maintain a positive bias. With good volume activity seen, we recommend a in this stock for an upside target of 204 keeping a stop loss of 170.