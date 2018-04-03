Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today

outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



Market has witnessed a bounce back with daily trend continuing to be positive, with a close above 200DMA, a further up move to 10300 cannot be ruled out. The support for the day is seen at 10150 while resistance is seen at 10260. Pharma has now shown signs of bottoming out along with Auto stocks showing good upside potential.

STERLITE TECH

CMP : Rs 327

TARGET : Rs 370

STOP LOSS : Rs 305



The stock has been consolidating for some time between the range of 306 and 316 levels and currently the indicators are well poised to take the stock to further heights and has maintained a positive bias. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone and has signaled a With good volume participation, we recommend a in this stock for an upside target of 370 keeping a stop loss of 305.

TORRENT POWER

CMP : Rs 234.10

TARGET : Rs 265

STOP LOSS : Rs 218



The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 307 to bottom now out at 216 level and we anticipate a good pullback from here on to scale till 265-270 levels. The RSI has also indicated a trend reversal and has shown a positive bias to rise further from here on. The volume has been improving in recent times and we recommend a in this stock for an upside target 265 keeping a stop loss of 218.

TATA GLOBAL

CMP : Rs 276.95

TARGET : Rs 320

STOP LOSS : Rs 255



The stock has been in a consolidation phase for quite some time and has been maintaining a strong support at around 255 levels. Currently the positive candle pattern formed has given a closing above the significant 34 WMA and has indicated a positive bias with potential to rise further in the coming days. With supporting indicators like RSI and MACD supporting our view of a positive upmove, we recommend a in this stock for an upside target of 320 keeping a stop loss of 255.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.