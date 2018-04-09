Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today

and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

NIFTY VIEW

In spite of some hiccups midway, Nifty witnessed a good recovery on weekly basis to gain over 2% to turn up the weekly trend positive after 9 weeks. The sentiment has improved little bit and now a decisive breach above 10480 would bring about a conviction for further upward movement. However, the support for the week is seen at 10080 while the resistance would be at 10550 levels.

BUY GAIL



CMP: Rs 334.25



The stock has witnessed a gradual correction from the peak of 389 to bottom out at around 310 levels and is consolidating at the 200 DMA which lies at 325. With an indication of revival currently, the stock is gaining strength and has potential to rise further from here on to scale till 360 levels in the coming days. The RSI has shown a trend reversal recently and is on the rise to maintain a positive bias. With volume participation picking up in recent times, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 360 keeping a stop loss of 312.

BUY BEML



CMP: Rs 1132.80



TARGET: Rs 1320



STOP LOSS: Rs 1035

The stock has witnessed a deep correction to the tune of almost 50% from the peak of 1947 to bottom out recently at around 995 levels and now it is on a pullback mode with strength indicated to rise further. The indicators like the RSI has reversed its trend from the oversold zone and is picking up while also the MACD has indicated a trend reversal to maintain a positive bias. With consistent volume activity witnessed and rising participation in recent times has made the stock look attractive and we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1320 keeping a stop loss of 1035.

BUY KAVERI SEEDS



CMP: Rs 518.30



TARGET: Rs 565



STOPLOSS: Rs 490

The stock has been gradually on the rise from the bottom made at around 450 levels and has now given a breakout above the significant moving average of 50DMA and also breached the previous peak of 512 level to signify strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days maintaining a positive bias. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 565 keeping a stop loss of 490.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.