Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today

and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:





NIFTY VIEW

The daily trend turns down in Nifty after 20 days with 10,630 holding as a crucial resistance level. The market is unable to move past 10,630 with 3 attempts. The support for the day is seen at 10,500 while resistance is seen at 10,620.

BUY CENTURY TEXT

CMP : Rs 1,231.85

TARGET : Rs 1,300

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,170

The stock has been maintaining a strong base at around 1200 levels and has shown a positive bias with potential and strength to rise further in the coming days. We anticipate a good run once it gives a breakout above the 200 DMA which lies at around 1270 levels and with the RSI in a positive trend and with decent volume activity, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1300 keeping a stop loss of 1170.

BUY INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE

CMP : Rs 205.10

TARGET : Rs 250

STOP LOSS: Rs 180

The stock has made a double bottom formation in the daily chart near 170 level. The stock has made a good recovery and is on the rise and along with supporting favorable indicators like the RSI which is on the rise indicating a positive bias and also the MACD which is in a positive trend, the stock looks attractive. With consistent volume activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 250 keeping a stop loss of 180.

BUY TATA GLOBAL

CMP : Rs 289.10

TARGET : Rs 320

STOP LOSS: Rs 260