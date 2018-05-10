Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today

NIFTY VIEW



The daily trend of Nifty has turned up after 4 days but still as said earlier, the levels of 10780-10800 would be crucial and only a decisive breach above that level would decide for a fresh further movement of the index. As of now, all eyes are waiting for the Karnataka election results and it would be a big event to watch for. However, the support for the day is seen at 10680 while resistance is seen at 10790.

BUY





The stock has corrected from the levels of 57 recently to bottom out at 48 and has produced a positive bullish candle pattern to signify strength and potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has indicated a steep rise from the oversold zone and has also signaled a buy. The chart looks very attractive for a decent return from current levels and with tremendous volume activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 57 keeping a stop loss of 48.

BUY TV18 BROADCAST



CMP : Rs 62.35



TARGET : Rs 68



STOP LOSS : Rs 59



The stock has been in consolidation for some time at around 60-62 levels after giving a decent correction from the peak of 71. The RSI indicator has hit the oversold zone and has shown a trend reversal to indicate a positive bias and with the chart looking attractive we anticipate a bounce back and can rise upto 67-68 levels in the coming days. With consistent decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 68 keeping a stop loss of 59.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.