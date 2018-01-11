Nifty outlook and trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today's trade

outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher: VIEW: has been resisting at 10650 levels and now a consolidation between the range of 10650 and 10580 can be witnessed and fresh upside movement can be confirmed only if it decisively gives a breakout above the 10650 levels. However, the support for the day is seen at 10580 while the resistance would be at 10690 levels. BUY CMP: Rs 193 TARGET: Rs 220 STOP LOSS: Rs 182 The stock has moved significantly in the recent past and has made a new high and with the stock moving above the 200 DMA, there is still more upside potential remaining and it can scale upto 220-225 levels. The indicators has been favourable with a positive bias and with rising volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 220 keeping a of 182. BUY CMP: Rs 427.50 TARGET: Rs 475 STOP LOSS: Rs 400 The stock has been on a good run making series of higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and now a positive candle pattern has triggered a positive bias and we anticipate the stock to rise further till 470 levels.

The RSI has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and with tremendous volume activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 475 keeping a of 400.