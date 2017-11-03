JUST IN
Today's picks: 3 November, 2017
Business Standard

Nifty outlook and trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today's trade

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
 
NIFTY VIEW:

 
Nifty technically now sees no trigger for further up move, with RSI on daily nearing overbought zone, however there is no confirmation for a corrective move, but definitely a cautious view with stock specific focus is suggested. The support for the day is seen at 10,370 while resistance is seen at 10,470.
 
BUY LIC HOUSING FINANCE  
CMP: Rs 605.55      
TARGET: Rs 670    
STOP LOSS: Rs 585
 
The stock has corrected well from the peak level of 790 and now it has bottomed out at around 590 levels to show a positive candle pattern with scope of further upward rise with potential and strength. The stock looks attractive with a good risk-reward ratio and with the indicators like RSI showing a trend reversal signaling a buy, its supporting our view of a positive bias. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 670 keeping a stop loss of 585
 
BUY RECL     
CMP: Rs 181.70     
TARGET: Rs 205   
STOP LOSS: Rs 170
 
The stock has given a breakout above the significant 200 DMA and is poised for an upward movement in the coming days with potential and strength to scale upto 205 levels. The RSI has been on the rise indicating strong positive bias and with volume activity on the improving side, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 205 keeping a stop loss of 170.
 
BUY GODREJ CONUSMER     
CMP: Rs 978.40    
TARGET: Rs 1,080   
STOP LOSS: Rs 940
 
The stock is in a trending mode and recently it has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and has significantly regained from thereon. We anticipate a breakout above the previous peak level of 997 and can scale further upside for a target of 1080 levels. With good volume participation seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1080 keeping a stop loss of 940.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, November 03 2017. 08:11 IST

