Nifty outlook and trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today's trade

outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher



VIEW:



technically now sees no trigger for further up move, with RSI on daily nearing overbought zone, however there is no confirmation for a corrective move, but definitely a cautious view with stock specific focus is suggested. The support for the day is seen at 10,370 while resistance is seen at 10,470.The stock has corrected well from the peak level of 790 and now it has bottomed out at around 590 levels to show a positive candle pattern with scope of further upward rise with potential and strength. The stock looks attractive with a good risk-reward ratio and with the indicators like RSI showing a trend reversal signaling a buy, its supporting our view of a positive bias. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 670 keeping a of 585The stock has given a breakout above the significant 200 DMA and is poised for an upward movement in the coming days with potential and strength to scale upto 205 levels. The RSI has been on the rise indicating strong positive bias and with volume activity on the improving side, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 205 keeping a of 170.The stock is in a trending mode and recently it has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and has significantly regained from thereon. We anticipate a breakout above the previous peak level of 997 and can scale further upside for a of 1080 levels. With good volume participation seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 1080 keeping a of 940.: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.