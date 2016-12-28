Nifty cuts entire gains after hitting 8,100; RIL top loser

Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices as Midcap rose 1.07% and BSE Smallcap gained 1.30%

Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices with BSE Midcap rose 1.07% while BSE Smallcap gained 1.30%

Benchmark indices on Wednesday pared all their gains to slip in red as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts of the December series due tomorrow.



At 3:13 pm, the S&P was trading at 26,206, down 7 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,033, up 1 points.



hit a seven-month low in the start of the week on worries about capital outflows from emerging to the United States after Donald Trump's election win and India's move to ban higher-value currency notes.



The and indexes, which gained about 1.6% in the previous session, their biggest in nearly three weeks, had declined in eight out of nine sessions as of Monday's close.



Coal India, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Wipro, and Lupin were the top gainers in while Tata Steel, Tata Motors and HeroMoto Corp were the biggest laggards.



Healthcare index, which rose about 2% in the previous session, gained as much as 1.50% at intra-day with Piramal Enterprises and Divi's Laboratories posting biggest gains. As of Monday's close, the index had fallen 9.7% in the past nine consecutive sessions.



Among other stocks, Bharti Infratel, the top percentage gainer on NSE, rose as much as 3.7%, after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "neutral" on Tuesday, saying accelerated 4G deployment by telecom companies is likely to result in strong tenancy growth for the company.



hit its upper circuit of 5% after the company informed bourses that it has bagged an order worth Rs 434 crore in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for National Highways & Indrastructure Development Corporation LtdBSE 0.52 % on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode.



hit a record high of Rs 232, up 17% on in intra-day trade on back of over 10-fold jump in trading volumes. The stock has risen 121% in the year 2016 as compared to 1% rise in the 50 index.



SI Reporter