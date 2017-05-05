Nifty PSU Bank index hits over two-year high; SBI hits fresh 52-week high

At 11:21 am; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.2% at 3,902, extending its Thursday’s 3.4% surge on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On comparison, Nifty Private Bank index was up 0.06%, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index down 0.41%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is trading at its highest level since March 4, 2015.
Most of the PSU banks, include State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Bank of India (BOI), Oriental Bank of Commerce, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, among 17 banks are trading at their respective 52-week highs.
According to Business Standard reports, the new framework for NPAs will allow state-owned banks to conduct open auctions of NPAs, wherein cash-rich public sector companies will be encouraged to buy such assets in their sector. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
President Pranab Mukherjee has given his nod to the ordinance dealing with the banking sector's non-performing loans and the amendment to the Banking Act, television channels reported on Friday.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|89.40
|89.90
|88.40
|04-May-17
|ANDHRA BANK
|75.35
|76.00
|74.55
|04-May-17
|BANK OF BARODA
|199.20
|200.00
|196.70
|04-May-17
|BANK OF INDIA
|195.05
|196.45
|193.25
|04-May-17
|CANARA BANK
|412.15
|414.90
|395.00
|04-May-17
|CENTRAL BANK
|115.10
|116.70
|112.00
|04-May-17
|CORPORATION BANK
|64.50
|64.70
|63.25
|03-May-17
|DENA BANK
|48.70
|48.90
|47.95
|03-May-17
|I O B
|32.00
|32.25
|31.75
|04-May-17
|INDIAN BANK
|351.35
|354.95
|350.95
|04-May-17
|ORIENTAL BANK
|188.35
|190.80
|183.70
|04-May-17
|PUN. & SIND BANK
|72.10
|72.30
|70.10
|03-May-17
|PUNJAB NATL.BANK
|182.95
|183.90
|180.40
|04-May-17
|ST BK OF INDIA
|303.30
|304.20
|299.80
|04-May-17
|SYNDICATE BANK
|92.45
|93.15
|90.85
|04-May-17
|UNION BANK (I)
|202.60
|205.00
|191.25
|04-May-17
|VIJAYA BANK
|85.45
|86.00
|84.60
|04-May-17
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU