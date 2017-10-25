Nifty PSU Bank index zooms 21% on government's Rs 2.11-lakh crore recapitalisation plan

Analysts at Nomura, for instance, are positively surprised by the quantum of the planned by the government and matches their estimates of capital requirements for PSU banks for both NPA provisioning and some growth.

"Assuming the entire infusion is equity in nature (we are still unclear whether this is debt / equity), there would be significant dilution for minority investors, but given that current prices are higher than FY17 adjusted book values for most PSU banks, this recap package should drive a re-rating in PSU banks. Among our coverage stocks, we expect the highest positive impact on (Buy rated)," writes Adarsh Parasrampuria of Nomura in a co-authored report with Amit Nanavati and Riddhi Jain.

Most analysts have given a thumbs-up to the proposal that will inject the much needed liquidity in to the cash-starved PSU banks.A sizeable proportion of this capital mobilisation is expected to happen in the current financial year (FY18) even as the entire exercise is expected to be completed over two years (FY18 and FY19), reports suggest."While the specifics around this exercise are likely to be rolled out over the next few weeks, we expect an immediate near-term trading rally in corporate lenders (especially PSU banks),” analysts at SBICAP Securities said in a note.“The move is a positive from a macro growth perspective as it address the important issue of bank recapitalisation, with fresh capital banks can now take more aggressive haircuts and thus will help to expedite the process of resolution of stressed assets, and will incentivise fresh credit disbursement,” suggest Antique Stock Broking.Nitin Aggarwal, an analyst tracking the sector with Motilal Oswal says that the banks that are short on capital and have higher quantum of bad loans stand to benefit more given the development. He reiterates a Buy rating on PNB, and BOB.