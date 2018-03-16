JUST IN
LIVE UPDATES: Sensex slips 200 pts, TDP quits NDA govt; Global cues mixed
Business Standard

Nifty PSU Bank up 4% in one week;Canara, Syndicate, Dena Bank up over 15%

Nifty PSU Bank index was up 4% thus far in current week, set to record its biggest weekly gain since November 2017.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were in focus with the Nifty PSU Bank index rising 4% thus far in current week, to record its biggest weekly gain since November 2017. At 11:05 am; Nifty PSU Bank index was trading 1.26% higher at 2,977, gaining 4% thus far in the current week. Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Canara Bank were up more than 15% so far in the current week. IDBI Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank and Union Bank of India up in the range of 10% to 15%. The index posted its sharpest weekly gain since November 5, 2017, when it had gained 4%, after extending its 30% surge in the last week of October when the government announced banks recapitalization plan. Between February 14 and March 9, 2018, most of the PSBs have fallen in the range of 10% to 40% on reports of cheating/fraud cases in several government-run banks.

In past six weeks, the Nifty PSU Bank index had fell 24% as compared to 7.6% decline in the Nifty 50 index. According to Business Standard report, PSBs have decided to further tighten lending to corporates by asking promoters to give equity upfront and assessing the quality of equity by verifying the loss absorption capacity of firms. PSBs will discourage multiple banking arrangements for companies with exposure of more than Rs 2.5 billion in the banking system and will move all such loans under the consortium of banks for better monitoring, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

COMPANY LATEST 1-WEEK BEFORE GAIN(%)
SYNDICATE BANK 64.30 54.30 18.42
ALLAHABAD BANK 53.20 45.45 17.05
ORIENTAL BANK 105.50 91.25 15.62
CANARA BANK 271.10 235.20 15.26
DENA BANK 21.60 18.75 15.20
IDBI BANK 81.00 70.70 14.57
ANDHRA BANK 43.95 38.50 14.16
CENTRAL BANK 86.05 76.45 12.56
INDIAN BANK 311.80 278.05 12.14
BANK OF BARODA 146.30 131.50 11.25
UNION BANK (I) 104.05 93.60 11.16
CORPORATION BANK 32.85 29.60 10.98
BANK OF INDIA 107.05 97.55 9.74
VIJAYA BANK 58.50 53.40 9.55
UNITED BANK (I) 13.20 12.18 8.37
PUN. & SIND BANK 37.65 35.20 6.96
PUNJAB NATL. BANK 101.40 95.50 6.18

First Published: Fri, March 16 2018. 11:11 IST

