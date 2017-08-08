Nifty Realty index down 5%; HDIL tanks 23% intra-day

-
At 03:03 pm; the Nifty Realty index was down 4.8% as compared to 0.77% decline in Nifty 50 index.
HDIL has tanked 23% to Rs 53.40, extending its 17% fall in past two trading sessions, after the real estate developer on Thursday, August 3, said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Union Bank of India’s plea against subsidiary.
“The National Company Law Tribunal has admitted an application from Union Bank of India for its wholly-owned subsidiary Guruashish Constructions Private Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code,” HDIL said in BSE filing.
NCLT had appointed insolvency resolution professionals to carry out the functions, it added.
The company will file a reply and take appropriate measures, as and where required in the proceedings with the Tribunal and the Appellate Authorities, HDIL said.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|LOSS(%)
|H D I L
|57.50
|69.35
|-17.09
|UNITECH
|8.15
|8.85
|-7.91
|DLF
|179.00
|191.45
|-6.50
|ANANT RAJ
|57.00
|60.85
|-6.33
|D B REALTY
|38.30
|40.85
|-6.24
|ANSAL PROPERTIES
|24.85
|26.45
|-6.05
|SWAN ENERGY
|125.50
|131.35
|-4.45
|DELTA CORP
|167.80
|175.55
|-4.41
|PURAVANKARA
|73.60
|76.80
|-4.17
|INDBULL.REALEST.
|255.15
|265.90
|-4.04
|PROZONE INTU
|40.00
|41.40
|-3.38
|AHLUWALIA CONTR.
|274.25
|283.70
|-3.33
|OBEROI REALTY
|377.05
|389.25
|-3.13
