Nifty Realty index hit 52-week high; DLF, Indiabulls, HDIL up over 5%

Thus far in the current month, Nifty Realty index surged 5.2% as compared to 0.2% rise in Nifty 50

Shares of real estate companies were back in to focus with the index hitting fresh 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).



Indiabulls Real Estate, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) and have rallied more than 5% each, while Prestige Estates, Delta Corp, Unitech and Sobha from the index up between 1% and 3%.



At 2:15 pm; index was up 3.8% at 264.50, as compared to 0.40% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The realty index hit a 52-week high of 264.90, surpasses its previous high of 264.05 touched April 26, 2017 in intra-day trade.



Ansal Housing, Ansal Buildwell, Ansal Properties, Arvind SmartSpaces, DB Realty, Anant Raj Industries, Ajmera Realty and Kolte-Patil Developers from non-index were stocks up 4% to 12% on BSE.