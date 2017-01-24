Nifty, Sensex end 1% higher ahead of January F&O expiry

Sensex rallied as much as 252 points today led by gains in Bajaj Auto, M&M, Adani Ports and L&T

Benchmark indices settled on a higher note with 50 holding 8,450 level ahead of expiry of January derivative contracts tomorrow and Union that will be presented on February 1



Analysts are hoping for a that delivers some incentives to support an economy that has been hit by India's shock move to ban higher-value banknotes.



rallied as much as 276 points today led by gains in Bajaj Auto, M&M, and HDFC Bank.



The S&P BSE settled the day at 27,376, up 259 points, while the broader Nifty50 ended 84 points higher at 8,476.



In the broader market, BSE and BSE indices mirrored the gains in headline indices and rose 1% and 0.9% respectively.



The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition to delay the annual federal budget, which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to deliver on Feb. 1, dismissing concerns about potential giveaways ahead of critical state polls.



Sectors and Stocks



IT stocks fell with Ltd and Ltd down between 0.5%-1% amid worries U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance would adversely impact global exporters.



Banks were among the gainers, up 0.9% led by (1.8%). gained nearly 1% after upbeat Q3 earnings results. India’s third-biggest lender reported a 15% rise in third-quarter net profit at Rs 3,865.33 crore due to higher interest and fee income. Its profit for was Rs 3,356.84 for the corresponding quarter last year.



Bajaj Auto, M&M, Adani Ports, and L&T were the top gainers on BSE while Bharti Airtel, and HUL were the biggest laggards on BSE Sensex.



Among individual stocks, Tata Communications has rallied 6% to Rs 712, also its 9-year high on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported an over 12-fold jump in its consolidated net profit of Rs 1,413 crore for the December end quarter (Q3FY17), mainly on account of one-time gain due to sale of its data centres. Tata Group Company had profit of Rs 111 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The stock ended 5% higher.



TVS Motors gained 5% after the company reported a 10.4% rise in profit in third quarter to Rs 132.67 crore, driven by other income and lower tax cost.



All three listed oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) along with IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Zinc and Power Grid Corporation are 10 stocks from the Nifty500 index hitting their respective record highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Intr-day.



Fully Subscribed



BSE's initial public offer -- the first by a domestic stock exchange in India -- to raise up to Rs 1,243 crore was fully subscribed by the afternoon trade today, the second day of the offer.



The IPO, which closes tomorrow, received bids for 1,08,89,568 shares against the total issue size of 1,07,99,039 shares, data available with the NSE till 1330 hrs showed.



The stock exchange aims to raise up to Rs 1,243 crore from the IPO, which is priced at Rs 805-806 per share.



During the initial share sale -- which is also a first by any company this year -- shareholders will sell 15.43 million shares estimated to be around Rs 1,243.44 crore at the higher end of the price band.



Global Markets



Asian stocks ended mixed as the dollar remained soft amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies and his withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. The uncertainty emanating from Washington kept Asian stocks subdued while aiding safe-haven Treasuries and the yen.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.4%, while Shangahi was flat and the Nikkei slipped 0.4%.



European were higher today as investors wait for fresh economic data and earnings reports. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% in early trading, while Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index was flat in percentage terms.



The talk of trade wars came even as more data pointed to a welcome revival in activity worldwide. A survey of Japanese manufacturing out Tuesday showed the fastest expansion in almost three years as export orders surged.



Pranati Deva