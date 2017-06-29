Nifty settles June F&O series a tad above 9,500; Sensex ends flat

The benchmark indices pared most of intraday gains to close flat with the S&P BSE ending below its crucial 30,000-mark, while the Nifty50 settled the June F&O series just a tad above 9,500.

The 30-share closed at 30,857, up 23 points, while the broader Nifty50 ended at 9,504, up 13 points.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices outperformed to gain 0.3% and nearly 1%, respectively.

Market breadth depicted strength. There were almost 3 gainers against every loser on BSE. 1,604 shares rose and 967 shares declined. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Sectors and stocks

PSU Bank index (down 0.8%) extended losses for the fourth consecutive sessions. The index had risen as much as 1.2% in intraday trade. Oriental Bank, State Bank of India and IDBI Bank slipped up to 2% on the NSE.

Axis Bank, up nearly 4%, was the top gainer on The stock recorded its biggest intraday gain in over four months.



Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2%) was the top loser on

IT stocks advanced in intraday trade, but the IT index settled little changed.

Shares of drugmaker Eris Lifesciences rose over 4% on their trading debut on Thursday. The stock ended 0.3% lower at Rs 601 against its issue price of Rs 603.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers fell as much as 5.4% after the company said on Wednesday that the government would divest 5% stake in the firm.

Global markets

steadied as bank stocks extended a winning streak, after the US Federal Reserve cleared capital return plans from big banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1, France's CAC 40 dipped 0.5%, while Britain's FTSE added 0.3%.

Asian stocks ended higher, taking cues from a stronger finish in US China's Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4% each, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added over 1%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to its highest since May 2015.