Sensex gains, Nifty tops 10,600 as energy stocks fuel rally; RIL rises 3.7%

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second straight day on Tuesday, propelled by buying in energy stocks even as crude oil prices soared to over three-year highs.

was the top gainer in the pack, surging 3.70 per cent, while the BSE Energy index outperformed all other sectoral indices by a wide margin. The BSE rallied 165.87 points to settle at 34,616.64 and the ended 29.65 points higher at 10,614.35.

An appreciating rupee, unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), and encouraging earnings by blue-chips contributed to the uptrend, brokers said.

Overseas, Asian closed mostly higher even as oil prices crossed $75 a barrel, the highest level since November 2014. It was pushed up by expectations of renewed US sanctions against Iran and Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries continuing to crimp supplies.

The BSE 30-share took off on a positive note at 34,491.38 and advanced to the day’s high of 34,706.71 before ending at 34,616.64, up 165.87 points, or 0.48 per cent.

The gainers included Yes Bank, M&M, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s, and ONGC.

The NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,636.80 and 10,569, finally settled 29.65 points, or 0.28 per cent higher at 10,614.35.

However, the gains were capped by selling pressure in metals, IT, power, consumer durables, and public sector undertakings’ stocks.

Meanwhile, bought worth a net Rs 3.87 billion, while foreign portfolio investors sold worth Rs 2.59 billion on Monday, provisional data released by the stock exchanges showed.

“Market extended gains backed by index heavyweights while correction in metals and IT were due to ease in sanctions by the US and tightening of H1-B visa procedure. Investors are likely to be cautious amid surging oil prices but any green shoots from corporate results and stability in yield will determine the market direction,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

In the gainers' list, was followed by (3.31 per cent), M&M (1.94 per cent) and (1.74 per cent).

Other winners were (1.66 per cent), (1.31 per cent), (1.25 per cent), (1.25 per cent), ONGC (0.94 per cent), Coal India (0.81 per cent), and Sun Pharma (0.67 per cent).

Bharti Airtel also ended 0.61 per cent higher while IDFC Bank dropped 1.24 per cent ahead of their fourth quarter results.

Dr Reddy's Labs rose 1.05 per cent after the company said it has received an establishment inspection report from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API Mirfield plant in the UK.

On the other hand, Wipro fell 3.30 per cent, Infosys 2.49 per cent, Tata Steel 1.23 per cent, SBI 0.87 per cent, TCS 0.87 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.73 per cent, Tata Motors 0.58 per cent, Asian Paints 0.51 per cent, Power Grid 0.41 per cent, NTPC 0.37 per cent and Axis Bank 0.24 per cent.

Sector-wise, energy index surged 2.39 per cent, followed by oil and gas by 1.50 per cent, capital goods 0.65 per cent, infrastructure 0.51 per cent, healthcare 0.45 per cent, bankex 0.40 per cent, auto 0.39 per cent and FMCG 0.10 per cent.

However, the metal index tumbled 1.82 per cent as aluminium prices continued to fall after the US softened its stance on sanctions against Russian metals giant United Company Rusal.

Nalco, Hindalco, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, SAIL and NMDC were among the top losers in the BSE metal index, diving by up to 7.54 per cent.

Other sectoral indices such as teck, consumer durables, power and PSU declined up to 1.48 per cent.

Bucking the trend, the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.13 per cent while the mid-cap index inched down 0.02 per cent.

International oil prices hit their highest levels since late 2014, pushed up by expectations of renewed US sanctions against Iran and as OPEC continues withholding supplies amid strong demand.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, climbed 0.70 per cent to $75.23, levels not seen since November 2014.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.27 a barrel, up 0.92 per cent.

However, of oil marketing companies ended higher. Bharat Petroleum Corp rose 0.62 per cent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp 0.61 per cent and Indian Oil Corp 0.96 per cent.

Asian mostly finished higher even as overnight weakness at Wall Street amid a decline in tech and rising US bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.26 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.99 per cent and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.86 per cent higher.

European stock also rose modestly at open as investors monitored the latest batch of corporate earnings. Paris CAC inched up 0.06 per cent, while Frankfurt's DAX traded higher by 0.48 per cent. London's FTSE too was up 0.47 per cent.