NIIT soars over 10% on healthy Q1 results

Net revenue during the quarter under review was up 4% at Rs 210 crore in constant currency terms.
“Corporate Learning Group (CLG) records constant currency growth of 14% YoY. CLG adds MTS contracts from 2 Fortunes 500 companies,” NIIT said in a release.
“The business transformation program has started to yield results. Our go forward business has grown 5% YoY,” said Rahul Patwardhan, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT.
At 02:03 pm; the stock was up 14% to Rs 102 on BSE, as compared to 0.52% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 15-fold with a combined 15.05 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU